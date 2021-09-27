3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $165,000

Fantastic opportunity to own a 2 story brick home that boasts 3 bedrooms & 2 full baths. Inviting covered front porch leads to the lovely glass pane front door. The main level is open & spacious w/ a living room that leads to the formal dining room that features a built-in hutch & built-in bench. The updated kitchen features built-in cupboard, pantry, dishwasher, refrigerator, gas range, w/ plenty of space for a dinette. The door from the kitchen leads to the back deck which overlooks the level, fenced backyard w/ 2-car parking pad. Upstairs you'll find 3 BR w/ hardwood floors & a full bathroom w/ pretty retro tile & ample storage. The Master bedroom features a walk-in closet & a cute balcony that overlooks the backyard. The home also features a walkout LL w/ a new full bath. Roomy & move-in condition, take a walk to Ted Drewes! Recent updates: 8 yrs old roof, plumbing, ceiling fans, new bath @ LL, new stove, dishwasher, new condenser unit to be installed, paint, windows & doors, etc.