3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $165,000

Updated ADORABLE 1.5 story in sought after neighborhood! This street even ends at Tilles Park! This light and bright 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home boasts a sleek gray updated kitchen, fenced in yard and hardwood floors throughout the main floor. Two spacious bedrooms and a modern full bath are also on the main floor. An additional bedroom and half-bath are upstairs. The basement is finished with a newly installed rough-in for an additional bathroom downstairs. Move in ready and close to highways and shopping!