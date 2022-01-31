 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $169,000

This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home has been rehabbed and is ready for its new owners. Super spacious with almost 2800 sq ft of living space. From the moment you walk in you will notice the gleaming hardwood floors, beautiful millwork and exposed brick walls.  Living room, dining room, eat in kitchen and half bath located on main floor and 3 spacious bedrooms as well as laundry located on the second floor.  The eat in kitchen has a nice island and stainless appliances.  The master suite has a walk in closet and a very large master bathroom w/ a custom tile shower surround.  Level back yard with a new deck that's perfect for outdoor entertaining.  The home is currently tax abated so the taxes are low. Other features include:  2 decorative fireplaces, new back deck, washer & dryer, dual zoned heating & cooling, off street parking and extra storage space in the basement.  A terrific blend of old world charm with all the modern conveniences.  This one is a must see!

