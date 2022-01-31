Welcome to this charming well kept one and a half story bungalow conveniently located in south county. Home features mostly laminate flooring on the main level along with 1 bedroom and full bath, upstairs you will find 2 additional spacious bedrooms and newer carpet. The bathroom has been updated with beautiful custom tile work and a jetted tub. Stepping into the kitchen you will find lots of cabinet space, a movable center island and granite countertops. The lower level is partially finished with beautiful wood beams and newer carpet, currently being used as an additional family room. Off the kitchen is a mudroom that provides additional storage space and leads you outside to the covered deck with plenty of space for entertaining and a flat fenced yard! Newer Roof, gutters and hot water heater. 1 year home warranty included!! Seller to do no major repairs or renovations, would prefer an as-is sale.
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $169,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
In what will be one of the most monumental endeavors of Joe Biden's presidency, the retirement of Stephen Breyer sets the stage for an immense…
Several St. Louis-area school districts have encountered recent challenges to library books; Wentzville banned one.
‘He was so young’: Family identifies 17-year-old who died after being shot at by O’Fallon, Mo. police
Kiara Neal said her brother, Christopher "Chris" Jones, was a sweet, funny person who loved his family.
If approved, it would be the first time the YMCA would take over operations of an existing facility.
BenFred: Cheap shots at St. Louis won’t help Rams or their media allies solve Los Angeles disinterest
Check out the highlights of Ben Frederickson's weekly chat with St. Louis sports fans.
The officers were attempting to arrest suspects when they were shot, police said.
What if Trump had decided his best path to the White House was through the Democratic party?
Initial plans call for building a 105,000-square-foot recreational sports center almost entirely in a south St. Louis County floodplain.
The car rammed into a concrete barrier, flipped onto its side and smashed into the Loughborough Avenue Schnucks, a witness said.
Curtis Cain, a finalist for national superintendent of the year, will move from Wentzville to Rockwood.