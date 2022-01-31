3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $169,900

Welcome to this charming well kept one and a half story bungalow conveniently located in south county. Home features mostly laminate flooring on the main level along with 1 bedroom and full bath, upstairs you will find 2 additional spacious bedrooms and newer carpet. The bathroom has been updated with beautiful custom tile work and a jetted tub. Stepping into the kitchen you will find lots of cabinet space, a movable center island and granite countertops. The lower level is partially finished with beautiful wood beams and newer carpet, currently being used as an additional family room. Off the kitchen is a mudroom that provides additional storage space and leads you outside to the covered deck with plenty of space for entertaining and a flat fenced yard! Newer Roof, gutters and hot water heater. 1 year home warranty included!! Seller to do no major repairs or renovations, would prefer an as-is sale.