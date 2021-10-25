 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $174,900

Welcome home! This cute home is located at the end of a dead end street in Dogtown! It offers a beautiful, newly renovated kitchen with granite counters, tile back-splash, newer flooring and gorgeous stainless appliances, a nice sized hardwood living room, three bedrooms, that are decent sized, and one newly remodeled full bath. The back yard has trees and is fenced, perfect for a bonfire or private area for the kids to play. Roof, AC are newer and there has been a french drain recently installed as well. Located close to downtown, shopping and great dinning. Please note that the driveway next to the house is the neighbors and does not convey with this property. Home is located at the end of a dead end street with on the street parking only.

