3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $175,000

Move right into this Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath, Renovated 2-story that sits on a Corner Double Lot & is just steps from Historic Christy Park. Updates include a gorgeous eat-in kitchen w/ Granite Counters, Center Island, Oak Cabinets, Gas Range, & Dishwasher. This Light & Bright home has a Large Living Room & Dining Room w/ Original Wood Floors! Updated 1/2 Bath Off Kitchen. Large entry foyer that could be used as a small Den/Office! Mud Room has plenty of space for your kitchen overflow & leads to the Level Fenced Backyard w/ double parking pad! Upstairs are 3 Spacious Bedrooms, Master has Walk-in Closet. A Full Bath completes the 2nd floor! Enjoy thermal windows, refinished floors, Newer Architectural Roof & Gutters (2013), Newer HVAC (2015), Plumbing Stacks, Vinyl Siding & More. Full Walk-up Basement with glass block windows and plenty of room for storage! Don't miss your opportunity for this spacious home! Make your appointment today!