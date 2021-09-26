3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $175,000

Welcome to this beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath home in the popular Boulevard Heights neighborhood. Recently updated, the home sits on a level fenced lot and boasts a new HVAC, newer architectural roof & vinyl windows, updated plumbing & electrical and an oversized attached garage. The interior of the home features updated flooring & bath, large rooms, tons of closet space and a large master bedroom. The kitchen has a ton of WOW factors and includes a center island, custom lighting, stainless steel appliances and custom backsplash. The basement has a full bathroom and is ready for your plans, whether they be to finish the space or use it as storage. Other features include a large utility shed and large front deck. The location couldn't be better - it is walking distance to CVS, Walgreens, Schnucks, restaurants, popular shopping and parks. With all of the work already done for you, this lovely home offers great value and should be on the top of your must see list! Schedule your showing today!