3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $175,000

3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $175,000

3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $175,000

Location Is Key! Here is great investment opportunity in Holly Hills that doesn't happen often. This adorable gingerbread home needs some TLC but is priced to sell quickly with lots of equity potential. The home features 3 bedrooms, beautiful hardwood flooring, stained glass windows, and a classic staircase. The yard is fenced with a nice 2 car garage with alley access. Throw a rock and you're at Carondelet Park. Seller requests that all offers be submitted by 5pm on Wednesday, January 12, but reserves the right to accept an offer at any time. Property to be sold "as is". Seller to make no repairs or provide any inspections/warranties. Seller has never occupied the property. No disclosures.

