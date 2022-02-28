3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $177,900

Great Location! 3 Bedroom/2 Full Bath Ranch Home w/over 1,400 sq ft of Living Space located in the Boulevard Heights Neighborhood. Features include all Brick exterior, one car attached oversized Garage, large Living Room w/hardwood floor, spacious eat-in Kitchen w/Stone Countertop, Pantry, original maple cabinets & some Stainless Steel appliances (refrigerator to remain), 3 generous sized Bedrooms w/hardwood floors & updated windows on main level. Finished Basement w/multiple storage closets (incl a cedar closet), wall mounted electric fireplace, Full Bath w/walk in shower & dressing area, Utility Room w/Washer & Dryer to remain. Partially fenced & level back yard. Fantastic location near highways, shopping, restaurants & River des Peres Greenway. Home Warranty & City Occupancy Inspection provided by Seller. Put on your decorating cap as this home is just waiting for your finishing touch and to call it your very own...dont' miss out!