3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $179,000

Sellers have accepted jobs out of state so now is your chance at an AMAZING & UPDATED 3 bedroom RANCH style home located in MEHLVILLE school district! You will LOVE the color scheme and design finishes! There are BEAUTIFUL hardwood flooring throughout the main level! The CUSTOM kitchen will AMAZE you with white SHAKER style cabinets, stainless steel appliances and SUBWAY TILE back splash! Prepare wonderful meals and entertain out on the new DECK. Bathroom has been updated with new tile floors, ADULT HEIGHT VANITY, new fixtures, and tile shower surround. Home includes NEW WINDOWS throughout, new INTERIOR and EXTERIOR DOORS, new gutters, exterior soffits, water heater and electrical panel. HEAD down to the WALK OUT lower level where it is an open slate for you to create a space you can love and enjoy!