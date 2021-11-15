3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $179,900

Time to order the moving truck! Don't miss out on this charming 3 bed, 2 bath 1.5 story! This bungalow will captivate you the moment you are on the fabulous front porch & will Surprise you instantly as the door opens! This Open Floor Plan is so Updated and so Spacious! Beautiful wood floors run throughout the majority of the home on both floors. The generous-sized living room is the perfect place to relax and open to the Updated kitchen with 42" cabinets, granite countertops & stainless steel appliances. Turn the corner and find the dining room, perfect for hosting holiday feasts. More surprises...Main floor laundry, main floor primary bedroom & updated full bath. While the 1st-floor bedroom may be a perfect primary bedroom you have choices.. the upstairs also features 2 additional bedrooms (1 with a fantastic walk-in closet), another updated full bath & a lovely landing that would make a great home office. Want to garden? Play? The fenced-level backyard is your answer! Welcome, Home!