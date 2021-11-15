Time to order the moving truck! Don't miss out on this charming 3 bed, 2 bath 1.5 story! This bungalow will captivate you the moment you are on the fabulous front porch & will Surprise you instantly as the door opens! This Open Floor Plan is so Updated and so Spacious! Beautiful wood floors run throughout the majority of the home on both floors. The generous-sized living room is the perfect place to relax and open to the Updated kitchen with 42" cabinets, granite countertops & stainless steel appliances. Turn the corner and find the dining room, perfect for hosting holiday feasts. More surprises...Main floor laundry, main floor primary bedroom & updated full bath. While the 1st-floor bedroom may be a perfect primary bedroom you have choices.. the upstairs also features 2 additional bedrooms (1 with a fantastic walk-in closet), another updated full bath & a lovely landing that would make a great home office. Want to garden? Play? The fenced-level backyard is your answer! Welcome, Home!
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $179,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The names of the victims, including two who attended Marquette High School, have not been released.
The longtime sports reporter told St. Louis police that about 2 p.m. Wednesday, he parked in the Chaifetz lot at 1 South Compton Avenue.
Party of two? Cardinals, Brewers lay 'groundwork' at GM Meetings while NL Central rivals seem set to downshift
Smarting from last year's lessons, Cardinals continue early conversations with free-agent starting pitchers, and concede their 'chasing 90' formula needs update.
Christy Meier had worked for the Sunset Hills Police Department since 2013.
A 46-year relationship comes to an end.
Just for starters: As they shop for rotation upgrade, Cardinals discuss, debate bringing Reyes, Hicks into mix
After last season's innings shortfall, Mozeliak says club would like to add a 150-innings starter and may get creative with rotation.
'Righthand man': Schumaker follows the 'way' back to Cardinals at right time, right fit as bench coach
Drafted, developed, and debuted as a Cardinal, Schumaker wooed back for reunion with a family-friendly offer and chance to be on Marmol's first staff.
'The Year of the Shortstop': With top-tier talent available, could even pitching 'prioritizing' Cardinals be in play?
Cardinals are shopping for a starter, but a Fab Five could be the best collection of free-agent contemporary shortstops, and clubs are thinking creatively to make room.
William C. Warden was charged Friday with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action and third-degree felony assault.
Perez Deshay Reed was accused by the FBI this week of killing four people in Missouri and two in Kansas.