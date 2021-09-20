3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $179,900

Lovingly maintained 3 bedroom brick ranch on a quiet street in Affton schools. Inside, find a spacious, sun-filled living room with adjoining dining room and bright kitchen with ample cabinet space. The main floor also boasts three comfortable bedrooms and a full bathroom. The partially finished lower level includes a large family room, bar, and second full bathroom, as well as additional storage space in a utility room and laundry area. Relax and enjoy the outdoors on the patio, perfect for entertaining with the level, fenced backyard. An over-sized carport and extended driveway provide off-street parking convenience. Updates include a full HVAC replacement in 2020!