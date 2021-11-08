 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $179,900

Updated Ranch with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath in Crestwood! Large living room on the main level that can also fit a dining room table. Eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and pantry. 2 bedrooms on the main level and the third bedroom is upstairs. The third bedroom can also be used as a family room. Main Floor Laundry. Level fenced in back yard with patio and shed. Walk to Sanders Park. Part of the park is behind the house.

