ADORABLE and very well-maintained brick bungalow on a private street in a great area. Large level lot welcomes you home! Unlimited potential with this property! Brick charmer invites you in to enjoy a living room space with wood flooring, cute eat-in kitchen with gray cabinetry and pantry, updated bathroom, 2-good sized bedrooms plus a large family room off back (also used as a 3rd bedroom) that walks out into large, level yard. Large closets, dry basement with a newer water heater (2021), level yard with a shed. Roof, gutters, HVAC all less than 10 yrs old. Freshly painted interior in 2019. MUST SEE! Diamond in the rough! STL County Inspection has passed.
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $179,900
