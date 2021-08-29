 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $179,900

3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $179,900

3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $179,900

ADORABLE and very well-maintained brick bungalow on a private street in a great area. Large level lot welcomes you home! Unlimited potential with this property! Brick charmer invites you in to enjoy a living room space with wood flooring, cute eat-in kitchen with gray cabinetry and pantry, updated bathroom, 2-good sized bedrooms plus a large family room off back (also used as a 3rd bedroom) that walks out into large, level yard. Large closets, dry basement with a newer water heater (2021), level yard with a shed. Roof, gutters, HVAC all less than 10 yrs old. Freshly painted interior in 2019. MUST SEE! Diamond in the rough! STL County Inspection has passed.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News