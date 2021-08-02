3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $179,900

Great opportunity to live in sought after Lindbergh School District. This well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath has beautiful hardwood in bedrooms, living room and dining room. Kitchen Cabinets and countertop are newer. All Appliances stay. From dining room walk out to covered deck that looks on to the large level back yard. Plenty of space to add on or build detached 2 car garage. Roof Approx 5 years old. Agents/inspectors/appraisers, schedule appts. thru Showingtime. Email offers to kbazzetta@stlexpert.com. Please Text or phone me if you are submitting an offer. This home is an 'As-is" sale please submit offers on a SPECIAL SALES CONTRACT. Seller to do no inspections including occupancy. Seller to make no repairs. Seller is offering Home warranty. Looking forward to working with you!