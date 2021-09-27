3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $180,000

Very well cared for Centurion home renovated throughout electric, plumbing, windows, and dual HVAC systems; main floor is gas, upper level is electric. Hardwood floors are in great condition. Exposed brick is just the right touch with wood and steel exposed elements. 10' ceilings, tall windows with deep sills and separate front and back staircases enhance this remarkable brick home. Living room with brick fireplace and dining room blend perfectly for that open space atmosphere. Kitchen updated; cabinets, granite countertops, center island and ceramic floor. Large sliding door leads to newer deck and yard. Privacy, cedar toned wood fence is set up so you can install an alley entrance to your future carport/garage. Side yard is your own private bistro area enhanced with 1900 period, wrought iron fencing. Main bedroom has wood burning fireplace and an original sliding door filled with character. Luxury full bathroom, pass through bedroom, window nook and large third bedroom on 2nd floor.