3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $180,000

Welcome to the neighborhood! 7345 Melrose sits on one of University City's greatest friendly neighborhoods. This tree lined street is home to wonderful Halloween nights and strolls down the block. Living here is easy breezy with a brand new roof, newer windows, hardwood floors, and fenced in back yard. The beautiful casement window in the open living room adds tons of natural light. Down the hallway you'll find three bedrooms with both a full and half bath for your guests. The basement features a large family room/office option with an ample amount of storage. The basement tuckunder garage will let you out directly into the basement for ease. This home has already passed the University City occupancy inspection. Move in and enjoy!