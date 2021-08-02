3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $180,000

WOW! Are you dreaming of an awesome detached 3+ car Garage & Workshop? What a bonus that it comes with a Charming 3 bed, 1½ bath home featuring historical charm mixed with modern convenience! Beautiful hardwood floors on main level, period panel doors & trim, new flooring in bathrooms & primary bedroom, fresh paint through-out main level. Living area opens to dining room with breakfast bar separating the cozy kitchen. Fully finished lower level has walk out with 3rd bedroom & walk-in closet. You will enjoy the large deck, fenced yard & extra parking. The Garage is oversized, insulated, heated and fits 3 vehicles plus extra recreational toys! Garage has been newly wired with dedicated electric, new insulated garage doors and openers. All appliances seen stay with home, including 2 refrigerators & new dryer. Friendly neighborhood, great location and schools! Home & Garage are scheduled for new roof prior to closing. Home has also passed STL County Occupancy.