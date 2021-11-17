 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $185,000

MORE PHOTOS COMING 11/13. Sprawling Full Brick Ranch on over 1/2 acre corner lot! Very spacious home with tons of potential. Just waiting for that perfect family. New floors just went in upstairs with lots of space in the lower level to continue finishing touches to suit. 3 large bedrooms on the main level and just a great area in Hazelwood East.

