Welcome to this 4 YEAR OLD home!!! This home features 1195 sq ft, 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms & 1 car attached garage! Open floor plan concept w/ nice size living room & kitchen boasts of dark custom cabinets, backsplash, gas stove, vinyl flooring and eat-in dining area. Master bedroom en suite has bathroom w/ vanity & tub/shower combo. 2 add'l bedrooms & LAUNDRY room complete the main level. Several UNIVERSAL DESIGN features including no step entry and wide hallways, great for aging in place or handicap accessibility. Step out into the enlarged patio area w/ HUGE, LEVEL backyard for all your entertaining needs. Basement has an egress window and is ready for your own unique design or perfect for storage. Washer/Dryer can stay! Close to shopping, entertainment, and restaurants with easy access to I-170! This is a great opportunity to own a NEWER home for a GREAT price!
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $185,000
