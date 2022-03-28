3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $185,000

This immaculate garden paradise is totally renovated & ready for you! Light & bright with an open floor plan, it's perfect for cooking, entertaining and enjoying life with your family!! Newly renovated kitchen w/ new appliances, countertops, & ceramic floors. The beautiful hardwood floors throughout the main level have been refinished and the bathroom has been updated:new walk-in shower, stainless steel finishes, tiled flooring, & vanity!! The partially finished basement has space for a home office or family room. You will also find lots of storage space w/ shelving in the unfinished portion of the basement. The 3rd Bedroom is located in the basement & has a new egress window installed this January. The backyard is an oasis with its private patio and elegantly maintained landscaping. There is also an attached oversized 2 car garage with its own electrical panel for all your weekend projects! The room currently being used as the porch is a legal 4th bedroom. MAJOR VALUE ADD!