3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $189,000

Centrally located and well maintained home in Maryland Heights. Original owner with newer roof, gutters, awnings, and vinyl privacy fence. Updated kitchen with appliances included if desired. Partial finished basement. Well maintained furnace, A/C, and water heater. Nice bay windows in living room and bathroom. Storage building outside. Home is in the highly decorated Pattonville School District. Inspections are welcome. However, the seller will not be making any repairs. This is an “as is” sale.