3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $189,900

Welcome home! You could be the new owner of this gorgeous MOVE-IN-READY, 3 bed 2 full bath ranch. When you arrive, notice the curb appeal with classic brick exterior. This home has so much to offer including a beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances (refrigerator included), updated faucet, tile backsplash and built-in pantry. Be sure to check out the 1-car garage as an added bonus! Partially finished lower level includes a recreation area! The modern guest bathroom has updated octagon vinyl flooring! Let's not forget about the backyard with spacious patio, mature trees and fenced in yard which is perfect for entertaining family and friends. Both the A/C and Furnace were replaced in 2017 and Roof in 2012. Neighborhood is conveniently located close to shopping, dining and schools. Wall-mounted desk system, Refrigerator, washer, dryer, deep freezer, Vivint Security system & smart thermostat are included in the sale. Don't miss out on this one, it won't last long!