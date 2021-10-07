3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $19,950

Don't miss this spacious 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home with over 900 square feet of living space! Home features eat-in kitchen, hardwood flooring, 3 spacious bedrooms, walk-out basement, off street parking, and large level lot! This home is waiting for your finishing touches!! Sold As Is. Seller to do no Inspections, make any warranties, or provide any repairs*All offers must be accompanied by buyer's pre-qualification letter or proof of funds. All offers submitted without these documents will not be considered. *The seller reserves the right to accept the offer of their choice regardless of the order in which they are received, countered offered or presented from a multiple offer situation. Special addendums required with accepted contract. Special Sales contract only.