3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $190,000

3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $190,000

3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $190,000

Location and Updates! Welcome to this charming 1.5 bungalow in Crestwood, MO the heart of Lindbergh school district! Walk out your front door to a charming park with a playground! This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home has been updated and is ready for your pop of colors. Master is on the main level, new bathrooms (2021), new HVAC/Furnace/AC (2020), freshly painted (2021) and freshly sanded wood floors (2021)...all that's left is to move in! Kitchen features, stainless steal appliances, new dishwasher (2021), microwave (2021) & garbage discposal (2021) along with granite counter tops! Great flow from kitchen into family room. Did I mention the large yard? ...great for entertaining or heck, maybe you want to add onto the home down the road... Whatever you heart desires... This darling house screams HOME!

