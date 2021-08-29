3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $195,000

Welcome to this lovely Tower Grove South home. The open, spacious floor plan flows from the darling entry foyer to the large living room and dining room/family room. A perfect set-up for hosting friends and family. Three bedrooms, bathroom and an eat-in kitchen with bright white cabinets finish off the main floor. This home boasts new flooring in the kitchen, hallway and bathroom. Walk out the kitchen door to a beautiful fenced yard with mature trees and patio. The lower level boasts a family room along with laundry area, shelving and storage galore! Within walking distance to Tower Grove Park and Farmer’s market along with so many fabulous restaurants.