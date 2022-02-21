3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $195,000

Privacy and seclusion with the convenience of county living! Come check out 6515 Heintz Rd which is a 3 bed, 1 bath with 1120 sq ft on a 1 acre lot in Oakville. This home has bay windows, stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring throughout, and a huge level lot in rear of home. Great fixer upper opportunity as house has great bones! Being offered in as-is condition!