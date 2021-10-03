 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $198,900

Location, location, location!!! Check this beautiful 3 bed/2 bathroom home in the Lindbergh School District! It has an inviting living room, separate dining room with lots of natural light with some hardwood flooring & laminate, finished basement, and the kitchen has access to a perfectly maintained backyard. Just lay down on your hammock, have a drink, read a book in your relaxing & private getaway! Also, it has a large detached 2 car garage and a shed. Both surrounded by a pretty landscape. You can change anything cosmetically to your taste but you can never change this location. This subdivision is so popular on Holidays: Halloween! Streets are closed for all the families to walk around to trick or treat. Christmas is a show with their decorations. Neighborhood by itself is priceless! Walking distance to everything. Schools, movie theater, grocery stores, restaurants and MORE! Call to make an appointment. OPEN HOUSE this Sunday 10/03/2021 From 1:00PM-3:00PM

