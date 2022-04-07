 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $2,000

Spectacularly upgraded and updated sprawling ranch w/ fenced yard, in desirable Oakville! Gleaming wood floors, neutral paint, chef’s kitchen, & countless updates throughout. Recently updated kitchen with custom cabinets, granite tops, stylish backsplash, stainless steel appliances. Gorgeous! Master suite w/ full bath, custom tile shower, & updated vanity. Other features include: wood flooring in all 3 bedrooms, updated hall bath with tile shower, large composite deck overlooking the level back yard. Very clean, very bright, stylish, impressive finishes, all of this in Oakville! Great House!!

