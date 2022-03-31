3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $2,300

***LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION*** LINDBERGH SCHOOL DISTRICT! Just minutes from Big Bend and hwy 44, GRANTS FARM, Crestwood Community Center and Whitecliff Park. Minutes from downtown Kirkwood and St. Louis City, really it's perfectly central to everything. ***Amenities & CONDITION*** 3 large bedrooms, 2.5 bath, owners suite has a half bath in it. Over 900 sq ft of finished walkout basement including small office room and full bath. Updated baths and kitchen, stainless steel appliances, tons of closet space. New flooring throughout, oversized 2 car garage, flat fenced in backyard, finished walk out basement, living /family AND dining room. Dogs welcome. Would consider 6mo lease then month to month.