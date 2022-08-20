 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $2,400

3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $2,400

Here's your opportunity to live in a new community in Lindbergh Schools! This three bedroom, four and a half bathroom home is in a great location just moments from Grant's Farm, schools, Grant's Trail, Dressel Elementary, and the new St. Louis County Library branch. This home features a spacious, open layout that's perfect for entertaining! The living room, dining room, and kitchen make up the first floor, all with laminate flooring and 9' ceilings. The kitchen has a center island with a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, and the family foyer includes the pantry, half bathroom, and access to the back porch and garage. Upstairs are three spacious bedrooms, all with walk-in closets and bathrooms of their own! Notice the convenience of second-floor laundry! The finished basement adds plenty of living space with a fourth bathroom and family room! Don't miss out on this lovely home!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News