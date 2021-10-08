3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $2,500,000

One of the most prestigious address's in the St Louis area. This 3 bed 4 bath spacious Condominium is nestled in the heart of Clayton with tons of natural light & magnificent panoramic 19th floor views from the 4 balconies on 3 sides of the high rise. The oversized formal foyer welcomes you. The charm of this condo is simply breath taking. The attention to detail and dramatically high ceilings add to the sophistication of this home. Numerous upgrades with custom designer closets, hardwood floors, built ins, fireplace & high end appliances. Each bedroom has its on private ensuite. 2 entrances into the condo. The condo includes 2 assigned covered parking spots and additional storage. The amenities are boundless with its concierge services, 24 hr doorman, valet service, pool, dog park, fitness center and much much more.