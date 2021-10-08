One of the most prestigious address's in the St Louis area. This 3 bed 4 bath spacious Condominium is nestled in the heart of Clayton with tons of natural light & magnificent panoramic 19th floor views from the 4 balconies on 3 sides of the high rise. The oversized formal foyer welcomes you. The charm of this condo is simply breath taking. The attention to detail and dramatically high ceilings add to the sophistication of this home. Numerous upgrades with custom designer closets, hardwood floors, built ins, fireplace & high end appliances. Each bedroom has its on private ensuite. 2 entrances into the condo. The condo includes 2 assigned covered parking spots and additional storage. The amenities are boundless with its concierge services, 24 hr doorman, valet service, pool, dog park, fitness center and much much more.
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $2,500,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Retiring broadcaster once faced serious health problem
LA's Chris Taylor drills a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning to tear apart a tense 1-1 tie and end the Cardinals’ historic run on their first step into the postseason.
BenFred: Familiar troubles — too much trust in Reyes, missing offense — returned for Cardinals in wild-card loss
Game was a nail-biter all the way through, Cards just couldn't get the big hit when they needed it.
Here are the highlights from our Monday chat with Post-Dispatch readers.
Radio voice is retiring after 50 years in booth and battle with COVID.
BenFred: Tennessee's dismantling of Mizzou puts spotlight squarely on Drinkwitz's hiring of defensive coordinator Wilks
Mizzou's defense is one of the worst in Power Five football, and Saturday confirmed it again.
Arrest records show the 30-year-old man was arrested Monday on school property, at 341 Sappington Road.
St. Louis-area hospitals face staffing crisis as burnout and high ‘traveler’ salaries cause nurses to leave
-
- 11 min to read
The pandemic has sent a nursing shortage that has been building over the past 10 years into dire straits, nurses and hospital administrators say.
Goldschmidt's single for his 99th RBI is game-winner as Cardinals win 90th game for 12th time since 2000.
Timothy Banowetz pleaded guilty Tuesday to murder in the 2020 stabbing death of Edwardsville lawyer Randy Gori.