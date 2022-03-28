Welcome to Netherby Hall. Location is key in this popular CWE Condo that provides modern conveniences & rich architectural details. The building was completely Renovated in 2005. Unit 404 is light & bright (with south facing windows, ample sunlight 12 months), Unit features an open floor plan w/ generous-sized living spaces. French doors in living room lead to a Juliette balcony. Upscale finishes throughout include: gleaming hardwood floors, custom k cabinetry, granite countertops, SS Jenn-Air appliances, & a center island. Huge master suite with walk in closet, 2nd ensuite bedroom, and the 3rd bedroom is currently used as a den/office space. Full size washer/dryer in unit. Family & pet friendly w/ secure access to building, elevator access, security cameras, maintenance on call. One garage parking included. Close to everything: 5-15 min walking distance to BJC, Whole Foods, Forest Park, Restaurants, Metro, Nightlife, Shopping, & more! $350 condo move in & move out charge to renter.
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $2,700
