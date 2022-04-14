3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $2,950

Welcome home! 3 bedroom 3 full baths!, wood floors, neutrally painted interior, Updated kitchen with newer cabinets and stainless steel appliances which include range/oven gas, microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal and refrigerator. Finished recreation room and office plus the 3rd full bath in lower level. Washer & dryer included in lease. Expansive backyard for relaxing or play. Ladue Schools, Reed Elementary, Ladue Middle, Horton Watkins High School. Close to shopping, major highways, eateries and more. no smoking. Pets subject to owners approval with $500 pet deposit with $250 refundable if no damage. Please find online rental application link here: https://bhhsall.quickleasepro.com/d/apply/160291