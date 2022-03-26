 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $2,995

3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $2,995

***GORGEOUS TOWNHOME IN CLAYTON SCHOOL DISTRICT*** This luxury end unit features an open floor plan with high ceilings, tons of natural light, neutral decor and custom window shades for privacy. The main level includes a Dining Room/Living Room, half bath, and upscale kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large center island with room for stools, quartz countertops, custom cabinetry, large pantry, desk niche, and Atrium door access to deck. Upstairs you will find an extraordinary Master Bedroom suite with large walk-in closet and bath with double sinks and shower. There are two additional bedrooms, a second full bathroom, and convenient laundry with washer and dryer. Adjacent to the attached 2-car garage, there is a convenient large storage area. Non-smoking/min 1 yr lease. Utilities paid by tenant. Colors may vary.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News