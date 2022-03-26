***GORGEOUS TOWNHOME IN CLAYTON SCHOOL DISTRICT*** This luxury end unit features an open floor plan with high ceilings, tons of natural light, neutral decor and custom window shades for privacy. The main level includes a Dining Room/Living Room, half bath, and upscale kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large center island with room for stools, quartz countertops, custom cabinetry, large pantry, desk niche, and Atrium door access to deck. Upstairs you will find an extraordinary Master Bedroom suite with large walk-in closet and bath with double sinks and shower. There are two additional bedrooms, a second full bathroom, and convenient laundry with washer and dryer. Adjacent to the attached 2-car garage, there is a convenient large storage area. Non-smoking/min 1 yr lease. Utilities paid by tenant. Colors may vary.
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $2,995
