3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $200,000

Here's your chance to own this charming three bedroom bungalow on Landsdowne in the Webster School District! A total gut rehab in 2020, the seller replaced everything including the roof, the HVAC system, the electric and plumbing. Check out the stunning kitchen with solid surface counters including a breakfast bar, stylish canned lighting and top-of-the-line stainless appliances. The home features durable luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout and all three roomy bedrooms feature new ceiling fans. Walk out of your new kitchen to the large deck and backyard. Double turnaround driveway is large enough for several cars and deep enough to turn around. Basement is dry, clean and wide open; ready for your design ideas. Close to HWY Farty Fahr! Just minutes to Webster Groves to the west or Ted Drewes and Mom's Deli to the east and The Hill to north. Don't miss this one in Shrewsbury!