3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $200,000

Great opportunity to own a 3 bedroom | 2 full baths | 1.5 story bungalow in a convenient location of Holly Hills! Full brick home with a beautiful curb appeal and a large covered porch welcomes with hardwood flooring, stained glass windows and original millwork! Spacious eat-in kitchen offers updated custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances including new gas stove, refrigerator, and updated flooring. Main floor has 2 bedrooms and full updated bath. The second floor can be used as a master bedroom, family room or a home office. Full 2nd bathroom in LL. Bonus 3 season sun room adjacent to the kitchen and access to the back deck, fully fenced in level backyard and detached 2 car garage. All windows have been replaced in 2021 (excluding back porch). Walk out basement. Within walking distance to the Carondelet Park with lots of walking trails, tennis courts, a pond to relax or fish; nearby shopping, restaurants and highway access.