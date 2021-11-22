Great Sweat Equity Opportunity in Lindbergh School District. This 3 Bedroom, 4 Sides Brick Ranch with Newer Roof & Walk Out Lower Level is Ready For You to Update & Take to the Next Level! Over 1400 sq feet on Main Floor with (23 x 11) Family Room w/ Brick Fireplace, Living Room (20 x 12), Large Kitchen, 3 Bedrooms w/ Hardwoods, Full Bath. Walkout Lower Level has large finished area plus a full bath (non-functional at present time) plus 2 Car Carport, Storage Shed, Large Lot. Home is being Sold "As- Is". Showings will Start Friday Nov. 5th.
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $200,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 16-year-old boy who died was driving the car that hit a tree.
The fatalities were the first among MoDOT workers in the St. Louis district since 2016.
Revamped drive-thru, updated technology and a new logo are on the menu.
St. Louis was the old guy wearing a cheap suit and a comb-over, sitting in the courtroom, listening while our lawyers argue that our lovely young wife should not have been allowed to leave us.
Versatile Donovan, starring in Arizona Fall League, probably is closest to reaching majors.
The state also reported cases after vaccination or prior infection — cases remarkably rare, most common among those with underlying health conditions.
Season tickets and special packages are available. And Mozeliak, DeWitt are optimistic about improving the roster.
Ferguson’s police chief said he isn't aware of any such incident.
Major Brands is suing Mast-Jägermeister US, which ended their right to distribute the herbal liqueur in Missouri, and Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits, which replaced them.
Dismal impression clouded the program’s big picture as coach Cuonzo Martin starts his fifth season.