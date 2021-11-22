3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $200,000

Great Sweat Equity Opportunity in Lindbergh School District. This 3 Bedroom, 4 Sides Brick Ranch with Newer Roof & Walk Out Lower Level is Ready For You to Update & Take to the Next Level! Over 1400 sq feet on Main Floor with (23 x 11) Family Room w/ Brick Fireplace, Living Room (20 x 12), Large Kitchen, 3 Bedrooms w/ Hardwoods, Full Bath. Walkout Lower Level has large finished area plus a full bath (non-functional at present time) plus 2 Car Carport, Storage Shed, Large Lot. Home is being Sold "As- Is". Showings will Start Friday Nov. 5th.