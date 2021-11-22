This charming 3 bedroom and 2 bath home is waiting for you! Step inside to the beautiful hardwood floors flowing throughout the main level. A large living room, kitchen and den that could be used as a dining room also. The home offers plenty of space to spread out and entertain. On the main level, you'll find 3 bedrooms and a full bath. Head downstairs to the finished basement with a large rec/living space, laundry room, and full bath. The possibilities are endless! Enjoy the outdoors on the patio and a 2 car garage in the large fenced in yard! Don't miss out - Schedule your showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $205,000
