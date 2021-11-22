The home is a 96 years old classic but looks 5 inside! The owner has brought everything in the interior update to date and code. Electric, HVAC, plumbing, appliances. The home is one of the largest on the block at 1,516 Sq ft. Three-bedroom, w walks in closets! Yes, walk in closets for the period! Two FULL baths! The first floor bath is huge bath has a large tub for bathing and soaking. There is an expansive living opens up into a large dinning room. Walk out the back door onto the built-on deck for entertaining. The kitchen has been updated with new stainless-steel appliances, new Kohler faucet, New garbage disposal. The kitchen also has an expansive walk-in pantry for storage. A full size dry clean basement for storage and you are home. The lot has a driveway that will allow not only off-street parking but deep into the large yard! Did we mention that the home is only blocks away from Ritenor high school? If you have a buyer looking in this area this one is a MUST SEE!
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $209,000
