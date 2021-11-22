Located on a quiet, one-way street is this 3 bdrm, 2 full bath charmer in the Princeton Heights neighborhood. Imagine yourself sitting on the spacious covered front porch with your morning coffee or evening cocktail as you watch neighbors walk by. As you enter the front door you are greeted by the welcoming large foyer that opens up to the sun filled living room- perfect for those social gatherings. The dining room has lots of character with a lovely bay window, built in bookcase and a view of the amazing millwork staircase. The kitchen is impressive in size, offering an island with seating and plenty of counterspace. The charming hearth room off the kitchen can be multifunctional for eating, home office, sitting area, you name it! A full bath rounds off the first floor. On the second level are 3 bdrms with ample closet space and an updated full bath. The level fenced in backyard has access to the parking pad. Enjoy all the local amenities that the area has to offer!
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $209,000
