This Home is 5 years young, 3bd 2 full bath Home approximately 5 minutes from Anheuser-Busch Brewery in the Marine Villa Neighborhood. Featuring a main floor open floor plan Living room and Dining room combination light and bright so you can see it all. Enjoy the main floor bedroom with 2 additional bedrooms upstairs, Function and Value right here. Seller just installed a New Dishwasher and had the house painted. St. Louis City is booming, Move in and be a part of it all. It only needs your personal touch to make it your own. This Cozy newer home will not disappoint. Buyers may qualify for 2.87% rate on this home, come check it out, cold be perfect for you.
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $209,900
