3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $209,900

Don't miss this Dogtown darling! Situated on a corner lot, this home is beautifully updated and boasts 3 bedrooms(main floor master suite!!) and 2 FULL bathrooms! The inviting front porch welcomes you into the foyer and cozy living room with built-in bookshelves, original hardwood floors, beautiful stained glass windows and fireplace. The remodeled kitchen features granite counter tops, tile back-splash, stainless steel appliances and ceramic tile floors. The main floor bedroom boasts a French door entry and an updated en-suite full bathroom. The screened porch and newer composite deck extend your living/entertaining space while overlooking the fenced yard. Upstairs you will find 2 more generous bedrooms and an updated full bathroom. Freshly painted and ready for your touches! Location is everything with Forest Park, Demun, Dogtown right outside your front door. Easy access to the highways and hospitals. Come fall in love!

