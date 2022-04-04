3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $212,000

WELCOME HOME! This adorable gingerbread in Affton is just waiting for a new owner. Enter into the living room and notice the original stain glass windows and hardwood floors. The living room flows into the light filled dining room. On the right side of the house you will find 2 nice sized bedrooms with large closets and the full bath with retro tile and more stained glass. The adorable kitchen has more retro tile, dishwasher and gas range. Off the kitchen is the enclosed porch, perfect for morning coffee or an evening glass of wine. Down to the finished basement where you will find your massive third bedroom(with egress) with tons of closet space, laundry room with storage, a rec room with wet bar/kitchenette and a 1/2 bath. The backyard has a large concrete patio and shed and plenty of yard for the dogs. Long driveway can accommodate 3+ cars. New Roof, Gutters & HVAC in 2021. Main floor just had a fresh coat of paint. Come make this bungalow home! Selling As-Is.