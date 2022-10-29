3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $214,900

This Home is 5 years young, 3bd 2 full bath Home approximately 5 minutes from Anheuser-Busch Brewery in the Marine Villa Neighborhood. Featuring a main floor open floor plan Living room and Dining room combination light and bright so you can see it all. Enjoy the main floor bedroom with 2 additional bedrooms upstairs, Function and Value right here. Seller just installed a New Dishwasher and had the house painted. St. Louis City is booming, Move in and be a part of it all. It only needs your personal touch to make it your own.