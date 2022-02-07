3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $214,900

Beautiful Architecture and Craftsmanship will be the first thing notice as you arrive at this Historical Brick home near Benton Park! Conveniently located 2 blocks away from endless options for dining, shopping, entertainment, nightlife and galleries on Cherokee row! Amazing 1891 built home, featuring a gorgeous facade with stunning brickwork, massive arches and ornamental details only found in a home of this vintage. Spacious bedrooms and living areas, soaring high ceilings, hardwood floors, hand made original staircase and woodwork, 3 original fireplaces, open kitchen and hearth room, updated electric and 90+ efficient forced air heating and cooling. Great outdoor space with a patio and 2 decks, including one off the master bedroom. Look closely and you'll see the Arch downtown and Lemp Brewery from the upper deck! This home also has a full/dry basement for laundry and storage, fenced in yard with a rear gate for secure off street parking and more!