3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $214,900

Move-in ready, all brick home in desirable Shrewsbury neighborhood. Home is a short distance from numerous parks and only steps away from the walking trails at Kenrick-Glennon Seminary. This charming bungalow features 3 bedrooms and a full bath on the main level, wood burning fireplace , hardwood floors, and a whole house fan. The partially finished basement (approx. 535 sqft) includes a second full bathroom and additional living space. All appliances stay with the home; washer & dryer, gas range, dishwasher and fridge! There have been many new and recent updates made to the home, including - new A/C (compressor and a-coil) (2021), Nest thermostat, new water heater (2020), recently updated electric (panel, wiring, grounded outlets and switches), new led recessed lights and ceiling fans, and new baseboards in all bedrooms. The home also features updated vinyl windows and blinds. Outside there is a flat, fenced-in yard with a brick patio, a garden shed, and concrete parking area!