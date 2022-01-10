Meet Mr. Hurstgreen! Loved by the same person for the last 66 years, this sweet seller is turning over the key. You'll immediately notice that this well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch with nearly 1500 sq ft ranch offers a massive bang for your buck! The original wood floors are gorgeous, the paint is fresh, the carpet is new, & so many of the systems (water heater, plumbing, electric panel, windows) are updated. The large combined living & dining rooms open to the kitchen with a separate eat-in area & the expansive family room featuring a fireplace, wet bar, 1 of 2 full bathrooms, a ton of closet space, and opens to a lovely covered patio & fully fenced yard. The main level is rounded out with 3 bedrooms & 2nd bathroom with linen closet. The lower level features laundry area & workshop space. Rounded out with an oversized 1-car garage. Located in AAA rated Affton school & only minutes from the amazing Grant's Trail, Tower Tee, 9 Mile Garden, and all the necessities!
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $215,000
