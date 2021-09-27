 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $220,000

SELLER OFFERING A CREDIT AT CLOSING OF $4,500.00 TO REFINISH HARDWOOD FLOORING ON THE 2ND FLOOR. Stunning 3 Bed/1.5 Bath South City 1.5 story bungalow. Charm before you even open the front door as you walk up to a huge covered porch that spans the entire front of the house. Upon entry, you are greeted with gleaming honey wood hardwood floors, stained glass windows, and a (convenient) gas fireplace flanked with custom bookshelves!!! Enter the dining room through a beautiful arched entryway and continue to the large kitchen. A favorite room in the house is the FOUR season sunroom. Step outside to find a lovely shaded pergola covered area to sip coffee, share a cocktail, or visit with friends. Additionally, this house boasts a detached 2 car garage, low maintenance brick exterior, and a large unfinished lower level with roughed in plumbing for an additional bathroom. This house really has it all and it is CLOSE to Carondelet Park, Shopping, and Restaurants.

