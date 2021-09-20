3 Bedroom Home in St Louis - $220,000

Welcome to this wonderfully rehabbed home in the heart of Benton Park. Buyers, take advantage of seller offering $3000 to help with closing costs!!.Seller completely remodeled home . There are 3 beds and 3 baths with area that can easily be made into a 4th bedroom. First floor is LR,DR and kitchen. Second floor is 2 full bedrooms, full bath, large laundry area and plenty of closets. Entire 3rd floor dedicated to master en suite, walk in closet and extra workout/office/ living space. All appliances, hvac and water heaters are electric. This home has 1ac /2 furnace and 2 water heaters for zoned comfort and efficiency. . All appliances will stay at no extra cost. Sellers are offering a 1 year Home Owner's warranty for peace of mind. Large unfinished basement that is dry. Sump system is in place. Level lot with not much yard work required. Private concrete drive in rear alley. Several homes in this area going for 275-300k. Very near Benton Park, Cherokee street shops/dining.